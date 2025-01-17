Manusha Nanayakkaras brother granted bail

January 17, 2025   12:16 pm

Thisara Nanayakkara, the brother of former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, has been granted bail after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, he was ordered to be released on four surety bails of Rs. 10 million each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The ex-minister’s brother, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 28, 2024 in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest was made in the Bibile area, according to police. He was later produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court where he was ordered to be remanded in custody until today (17).

Police said that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from several individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.

