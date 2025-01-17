Electricity tariffs reduce by 20%

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided to reduce electricity tariffs by an average amount of 20% overall, the PUCSL’s Director of Communications Jayanath Herath announced today (17).

He stated that the tariff revision will come into effect from midnight today (17) and that this is for the first 06 months of the year.

The PUCSL Communications Director said the final decision was reached after studying and reviewing the proposals and cost data submitted by the CEB in this tariff revision, the counter-proposal drafted by the PUCSL and also public opinions, in accordance with the provisions of Section 30 of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 20 of 2009 and the provisions of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, tariffs have been reduced by 29% for consumers who consume less than 30 units of electricity in the domestic sector.

The consumers who consume between 31 – 60 units of electricity in the domestic sector will receive a 28% reduction of the tariff.

Meanwhile, the bills of electricity consumers with monthly consumption between 61 and 90 units will be reduced by 19%.

Furthermore, an 18% tariff reduction has been granted for the consumers who consume between 91 – 180 units of electricity in the domestic sector.

The tariff reduction for the category of above 180 units of electricity is 19%.

The PUCSL has also decided to reduce the tariffs by 11% for the public sector, 31% reduction for the hotel sector and 30% for the industrial sector, while religious places will receive a 21% reduction in their electricity tariff.

Moreover, an 11% reduction of the tariff will be applied to street lights, Herath added.

Accordingly, the electricity tariffs will be revised as follows:

2025 Electricity Tariff Table by Adaderana Online on Scribd