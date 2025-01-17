Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with Chinas leading economic hub, Sichuan Province

January 17, 2025   04:45 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on a four-day state visit to China, has met with Wang Xiaohui, the Secretary of the Communist Party of China for Sichuan Province, this morning (17).

Chengdu, one of the happiest cities in China, is the capital of Sichuan Province and a leading city where the blend of cultural heritage and development harmoniously flourishes, offering its residents a high quality of life, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the discussions, both sides explored the potential to elevate economic, trade, cultural, tourism, and intergovernmental relations between Sichuan and Sri Lanka to new heights, the statement said. 

Sichuan’s significant achievements in various sectors, including energy, were acknowledged, and the President invited the Secretary of the Sichuan province to share their expertise and success stories with Sri Lanka.

President Disanayake emphasized that Sri Lanka is currently on a path to economic stabilization under a transparent and investor-friendly administration. 

He noted that the country is at a critical political turning point, with the current government empowered by a two-thirds majority granted by a united population from the north, east, west, and south. The government is fully committed to meeting the expectations placed upon it by its citizens, the statement added.

Additionally, the President underscored Sri Lanka’s attractiveness as a destination for Chinese tourists and extended a warm invitation to the people of Sichuan to visit the island and experience its exceptional hospitality.

Joining the discussions were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake.

--PMD

 

