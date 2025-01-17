Two arrested with firearms including T56 rifle and ammunition

Two arrested with firearms including T56 rifle and ammunition

January 17, 2025   05:00 pm

Police officers have arrested two suspects along with two firearms including a T-56 rifle and more than 60 rounds of live ammunition from a residence in the Wewahamanduwa area in Matara. 

The arrests have been made during a raid carried out today (17) by officer of the Matara Sub-Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), based on intelligence received. 

Accordingly, a T-56 assault rifle and 60 bullets used for it, two T-56 magazines, a ‘Galkatas’ home-made firearm and two bullets used for it have been taken into custody. 

