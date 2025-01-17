PNB finds over Rs. 280 million cash in landmark drug money seizure

PNB finds over Rs. 280 million cash in landmark drug money seizure

January 17, 2025   08:48 pm

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has seized Rs. 283 million in currency notes, marking the largest amount of cash ever confiscated from a drug trafficker in Sri Lanka.

According to police, the money allegedly belongs to a suspect who is currently in prison, and that he has been orchestrating drug operations from inside the prison. 

The funds were recovered from a residence in Kurunegala during a search operation.

Additionally, officers seized 18 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), a double-cab, and a van during the raid, police said.

The incarcerated suspect was presented before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court in connection with this incident. The Magistrate has granted permission for authorities to detain and further interrogate him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities