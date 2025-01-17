PNB finds over Rs. 280 million cash in landmark drug money seizure

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has seized Rs. 283 million in currency notes, marking the largest amount of cash ever confiscated from a drug trafficker in Sri Lanka.

According to police, the money allegedly belongs to a suspect who is currently in prison, and that he has been orchestrating drug operations from inside the prison.

The funds were recovered from a residence in Kurunegala during a search operation.

Additionally, officers seized 18 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), a double-cab, and a van during the raid, police said.

The incarcerated suspect was presented before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court in connection with this incident. The Magistrate has granted permission for authorities to detain and further interrogate him.