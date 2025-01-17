President Dissanayake returns after concluding state visit to China
File Photo.

President Dissanayake returns after concluding state visit to China

January 17, 2025   09:28 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in the island, a short while ago, following the conclusion of his four-day state visit to China.

On the final day of his visit, President Disanayake held a meeting this morning with Wang Xiaohui, the Secretary of the Communist Party of China for the Sichuan Province. 
 
Subsequently, the President toured the Dongfang Electric Corporation located in the Chengdu City, the capital city of the province of Sichuan.

Marking the conclusion of his state visit, President Disanayake also visited the Shanqi Model Village, which showcases sustainable rural development and revitalization efforts, as well as the National Science, Technology, and Agriculture Centre in Sichuan.  

The delegation accompanying the President included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath and the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, who participated in these engagements..  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities