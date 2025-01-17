President Dissanayake returns after concluding state visit to China

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in the island, a short while ago, following the conclusion of his four-day state visit to China.

On the final day of his visit, President Disanayake held a meeting this morning with Wang Xiaohui, the Secretary of the Communist Party of China for the Sichuan Province.



Subsequently, the President toured the Dongfang Electric Corporation located in the Chengdu City, the capital city of the province of Sichuan.

Marking the conclusion of his state visit, President Disanayake also visited the Shanqi Model Village, which showcases sustainable rural development and revitalization efforts, as well as the National Science, Technology, and Agriculture Centre in Sichuan.

The delegation accompanying the President included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath and the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, who participated in these engagements..