Suspect arrested with T-56 rifle and ammunition in Welikanda

A 53-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Ruhunuketha area of Welikanda with a T-56 Mark 1 assault rifle, a magazine case, and 18 live rounds of ammunition (7.62 x 39mm), suspected to belong to the Army.

The arrest was made yesterday (16), with the assistance of the Western Province Crime Investigation Division and based on information provided by the Military Police Special Investigation Unit.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Military Police Special Investigation Unit and the Western Province Crime Investigation Division.