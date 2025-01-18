Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

January 18, 2025   07:37 am

The Meteorology Department says rainy condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern,Uva and Central provinces from today (18 ).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or Night.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the statement added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

