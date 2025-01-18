Mother arrested over alleged murder of 10-month-old infant in Palugaswewa

A 10-month-old infant was reportedly found dead at a residence in the Palugaswewa area of the Habarana Police Division.

Habarana Police had received information regarding the incident on Friday (17).

The deceased, a male infant, was residing at Bulanagama in Palugaswewa, with his parents and two siblings.

According to preliminary investigations, the child’s mother has allegedly confessed to throwing the infant into a water hole behind the house on the night of January 16 while her husband was away. She had later retrieved the child and placed him on a bed inside the house.

Following police inquiries, the incident has been classified as a homicide, leading to the arrest of the suspect, a 34-year-old woman from Palugaswewa.

The body of the infant has been placed at the Polonnaruwa Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination following the Magistrate’s inquest.

Habarana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.