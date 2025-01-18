Fire destroys eight houses in Maussakelle Estate

A fire has reportedly broken out in a row of estate houses in Maussakelle Estate, which falls under the Maskeliya Police Division, resulting in the complete destruction of eight houses.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. last night (17).

Estate workers, police officers, and personnel from the Maussakelle Army Camp responded promptly to contain the fire, which had spread across a row of 12 houses.

No injuries were reported; however, the personal belongings of the residents in the affected houses were entirely destroyed.

The full extent of the damage has not yet been assessed.

Preliminary investigations by Maskeliya Police suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault.

In response to the incident, the estate management has arranged temporary shelter for a total of 21 individuals from the eight displaced families.