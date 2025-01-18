US partners with Sri Lanka to preserve historic Thuparama Image House in Polonnaruwa

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Central Cultural Fund, has launched a new conservation project to protect the ancient Thuparama Image House, a key site within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Polonnaruwa Ancient City, yesterday (17).

This initiative, funded by a $109,000 grant (over Rs. 32 million) from the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), reflects U.S. commitment to preserving Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage for future generations.

The event was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi , according to the US Embassy in Colombo.

At Friday’s ceremony, Ambassador Chung emphasized, “The United States and Sri Lanka share a long history of partnership built on mutual respect and shared values. Together, we have worked on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting sustainable economic growth, and preserving cultural heritage, such as the Thuparama Image House. Through initiatives like the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, on behalf of the American people, we continue to help Sri Lanka protect its heritage, promote sustainable tourism, and attract global visitors to explore its historical and cultural richness.”

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, who attended the ceremony, remarked, “The United States, through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, once again demonstrates its commitment to preserving Sri Lanka’s cultural treasures. This collaboration strengthens our bond and reflects the U.S. dedication to preserving not only Sri Lanka’s heritage but also the connection between our nations,” the statement said.

The Thuparama Image House, constructed in the 12th century as part of the Polonnaruwa Kingdom, is a monumental site with a distinctive vaulted brick roof and stunning stucco decorations. This historical gem has suffered damage over time due to environmental factors, and the preservation project aims to prevent further deterioration while raising awareness about its cultural and historical significance.

For over 23 years, the U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) has supported cultural preservation projects in more than 140 countries globally. In Sri Lanka, since 2001, the U.S. has collaborated with local archaeologists, historians, and faith communities on 17 significant cultural preservation initiatives, funded by $1.5 million from the American people.

These projects include the conservation of the Rajagala Buddhist forest monastery, the preservation of collections at the Anuradhapura Archaeological Museum, and the restoration of the Batticaloa Dutch Fort, US Embassy in Colombo said.

Most recently, the U.S. has supported the preservation of the Kandyan Kings’ Palace and Archaeology Museum, located within the Sacred Temple of the Tooth Relic complex. Beyond land-based efforts, the U.S. is also helping to protect the Godawaya shipwreck—the oldest known shipwreck in the Asia-Pacific region—off the coast of Hambantota.

Cultural heritage stands as a powerful reminder of humanity’s shared history and contributions. Through its preservation efforts, the United States shows deep respect for diverse cultures around the world. From restoring ancient structures to conserving rare manuscripts, safeguarding vital archaeological sites, and documenting disappearing traditions, AFCP projects protect invaluable heritage, it added.

AFCP initiatives preserve history, strengthen civil society by fostering unity and dialogue, support good governance through transparency and accountability, and promote political and economic stability by generating jobs, income, and sustainable growth.