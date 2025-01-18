Sri Lanka and China renew $1.4 billion currency swap for 3 years

Sri Lanka and China renew $1.4 billion currency swap for 3 years

January 18, 2025   10:52 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) have renewed the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement signed in 2021, for a period of another three years, under the terms and conditions stipulated in the original agreement. 

The CNY 10 billion (approximately USD 1.4 billion) currency swap facility reflects the financial cooperation between China and Sri Lanka, the CBSL said.

Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, signed the agreement on behalf of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, while Mr. Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, signed on behalf of the People’s Bank of China.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities