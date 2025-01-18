Govt. to implement PUCSL recommendation for electricity tariff reduction

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody has stated that as a priority, the government will implement the recommendations of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to reduce electricity tariffs.

He emphasized that recommendation will be implemented considering this as the first phase in the plan to provide a 30% tariff reduction over the next three years for the domestic, hotel, and industrial sectors.

He made these remarks in response to an inquiry from Ada Derana.

The PUCSL announced that it has decided to reduce electricity tariffs by an average amount of 20% overall for the first 06 months of the year, with effect from midnight yesterday (17).

However, the Ministry of Energy later issued a special announcement regarding the revision of electricity tariffs recommended by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), yesterday (17).

According to the announcement, once the new electricity tariff revision recommended by the PUCSL is officially received, it will be implemented by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) following the advice of the Ministry of Finance.