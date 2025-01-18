The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a statement from the Director of Legislative Services of the Parliament regarding the inclusion of a doctorate title before the name of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, on the official website of the Parliament.

This follows a notice issued by the CID to the Director of Legislative Services and the Acting Director of Communications of Parliament, Mr. Jayalath Perera.

Notably, this marks the second time Mr. Perera has appeared before the CID in connection with the investigation.

The Secretariat which is responsible for publishing MPs’ names on the Parliament website falls under the authority of the Director General of Legislative Services and as a result Perera was summoned for questioning by the CID.

Previously around eight parliamentary officials were also summoned to provide statements regarding the matter.

Additionally, CID officers visited the Parliament to record statements from officials as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The investigation was initiated after Minister Harshana Nanayakkara filed a complaint with the CID on December 16, citing the publication of incorrect information regarding him on the official Parliament website.