Several trains cancelled for second consecutive day as drivers prepare for promotion exams

Several trains cancelled for second consecutive day as drivers prepare for promotion exams

January 18, 2025   02:29 pm

The Railway Department has announced that approximately 12 train services have been cancelled today (18) as well.

Among the cancelled services, six were short-distance trains arriving at Colombo Fort, while six others were scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort railway station.

However, officials confirmed that since today is not a working day, no train services will be cancelled in the evening.

Around 25 train services had also been cancelled yesterday (17) due to a shortage of train drivers.

The cancellations were a result of locomotive engine drivers preparing for a promotional examination.

The exam, aimed at advancing train drivers from Grade 2 to Grade 1, is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, with approximately 80 engine drivers expected to participate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)