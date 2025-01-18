Several trains cancelled for second consecutive day as drivers prepare for promotion exams

The Railway Department has announced that approximately 12 train services have been cancelled today (18) as well.

Among the cancelled services, six were short-distance trains arriving at Colombo Fort, while six others were scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort railway station.

However, officials confirmed that since today is not a working day, no train services will be cancelled in the evening.

Around 25 train services had also been cancelled yesterday (17) due to a shortage of train drivers.

The cancellations were a result of locomotive engine drivers preparing for a promotional examination.

The exam, aimed at advancing train drivers from Grade 2 to Grade 1, is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, with approximately 80 engine drivers expected to participate.