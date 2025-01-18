Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has uncovered further information regarding a planned terrorist attack targeting tourists in the Arugam Bay area, a popular tourist destination frequented by Israeli tourists.

The facts were presented before the court on Friday (January 17).

The TID reported that the terrorist attack was planned while the perpetrators were in prison. When the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, the court was informed that seven suspects have been arrested thus far in connection with the terror plot.

Three of the suspects—Yogaraja Nirojan, Suresh Ranjana, and W.A. Don Amarasiri—were produced before court yesterday.

Investigating officers, who had interrogated the suspects for 90 days, stated that the attack was planned to be carried out using former members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) who had been convicted for their involvement in terrorist acts and released after serving long sentences.

The suspects had planned to execute the attack coinciding with the last Presidential Election. As part of their preparations, they had dispatched several individuals to the Arugam Bay tourist area to film and take photographs on October 7 and 8 last year.

Investigators further informed the court that Bilal Ahmed, the first accused in the case, had made contact with Anandan Sugadaran, who had been convicted over the 2008 Kesbewa bus bombing, while both were in prison.

Attorney Rajinda Kandegedara, representing the suspects, claimed in court that either the TID or the police had obtained Bilal Ahmed’s signature on certain documents.

In response, the Magistrate noted that the court had been monitoring the suspects since their detention for interrogation and that none of the suspects had complained to him regarding such incidents when he had visited them for observation.

After considering the arguments presented by both parties, the Magistrate ordered that the suspects be remanded until further instructions are received from the Attorney General.