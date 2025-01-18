Govt. to expand Sathosa network to 1,000 outlets over next 3 years

January 18, 2025   08:47 pm

Minister of Trade and Commerce, Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that steps will be taken to increase the number of Sathosa outlets across the country to 1,000 locations with the aim of controlling the prices of consumer goods and to provide relief to the consumers.

The Minister made this statement while attending the opening of the renovated Sathosa outlet located in front of the Public Market Complex in Anuradhapura.

He further noted that the government was able to reduce the prices of goods by 17% over the last three months.

“We are prepared to open more than 150 Sathosa outlets to serve customers in 2025. Over the next three years, we aim to expand the Sathosa network to 1,000 outlets, transforming them into customer service centers,” Samarasinghe added.

He continued, “In the last three months, we have reduced the prices of goods by 17%. Additionally, the prices of 40 essential items have been reduced by 8% in the past month. Therefore, we are committed to expanding the Sathosa network to lower the cost of goods and provide affordable products to the people.”

