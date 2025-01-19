Very heavy showers above 150 mm expected in parts of the island

Very heavy showers above 150 mm expected in parts of the island

January 19, 2025   07:36 am

The Meteorology Department says rainy condition is expected to continue further in Northern, North-central, Eastern,Uva and Central provinces.

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva, Central and Southern provinces, the Met. Department said.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.  

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara Districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, the statement added.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)