PM Harini pledges justice for all people of the country

January 19, 2025   07:53 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that it is the Government’s intention to provide justice to the people who are deprived of the same due to rewards and sponsorships.

The Premier made this statement at the occasion of declaring open the renovated Court of Appeal building to the public yesterday (18), the Prime Minister’s Media Division stated. 

The renovations of the building were carried out by the expense of the People’s Republic of China in the form of a total donation.

Further she mentioned that the investment made in a country’s judicial system and in the provision of facilities for the delivery of justice to the people is a reflection of the commitment made towards the country and its people, the statement said. 

“This is not just a building, but a symbol of the delivery of justice, fairness of law, equality and dignity. Our country has suffered for decades because many were denied justice under systems of rewards and sponsorships. Our intention is to resolve those deficiencies, bring forth fairness and ensure that everyone has access to justice”, said the Prime Minister.

“The people must be able to keep trust and rely on the judicial system by exemplifying that the legal powers granted to judges by the Constitution are exercised fairly and providing independent and fair judgment to the parties concerned. Everyone, including women, children and the disabled community, expects justice. Their aspiration is that such a system will ensure that no one faces hardships, an attention will be paid to their mental conditions, protection from the consequences they may face when seeking justice for them or defending their rights. All actors in this process must be treated with respect. There are people who have faced hardships for years in the pursuit of justice. We ensure that they are treated fairly. They should not be subjected to intimidation, harassment or threat in the pursuit of justice”, the Premier highlighted.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further expressed her gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for their generosity and support in providing justice to the people of Sri Lanka, it added.

A group of invitees including the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, Chief Justice Murdu Fernando and many others participated in this event.

