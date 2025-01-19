Four districts severely affected by heavy rainfall

Four districts of the island have been severely affected by the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Accordingly, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated that the districts of Anuradhapura, Kilinochchi, Kegalle, and Galle have been severely affected by the heavy rains that have prevailed since January 15.

Furthermore, 603 people from 319 families in these districts have been affected, and four houses in the Kegalle and Galle districts have been partially damaged due to the adverse weather conditions.

The DMC also mentioned that 200 people from 71 families have been evacuated to safer locations.