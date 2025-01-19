Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River

January 19, 2025   09:38 am

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basins, effective until 7.30 a.m. on January 21, 2025.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in some Mahaweli catchment areas as of today (19).

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Mahaweli River Basins, it is warned that there is a possibility of a flood situation in low-lying areas around  Mahaweli River situated in  Dimbulagala, Echchilampattai,  Hingurakgoda,  Kantalai,  Kinniya, Koralai Pattu  North, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Muttur, Seruvila, Thamankaduwa, Thampalakamam and Welikanda D/S Divisions.   

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists driving through those areas are requested to pay attention in this regard.

Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

