35 injured as two buses collide head-on in Gandara

January 19, 2025   10:40 am

At least 35 people have been injured and hospitalised following a head-on collision involving two private buses on the Matara-Tangalle main road at Talalla, Gandara.

The accident occurred when a bus traveling from Dikwella to Matara collided head-on with another bus traveling from the opposite direction in the Talalla area of Gandara this morning (19).

It is reported that the injured have been admitted to the Gandara District Hospital and that 6 of them have been transferred to the Matara District General Hospital.

Gandara Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

 

