One dead in shooting at Dehiwala; Gunman arrested

One dead in shooting at Dehiwala; Gunman arrested

January 19, 2025   01:02 pm

UPDATE (1.35 p.m.) :  Police stated that the person who was injured in the Dehiwala shooting incident has succumbed to his injuries.

 


One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident in the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia area.

Police said that the shooting was carried out today (19) by two men who arrived on a motorcycle.

Accordingly, the injured victim has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the gunman involved in the shooting incident has been arrested by the police along with a pistol.

Police have launched investigations to apprehend the other suspect involved in the shooting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)