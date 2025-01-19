One dead in shooting at Dehiwala; Gunman arrested

UPDATE (1.35 p.m.) : Police stated that the person who was injured in the Dehiwala shooting incident has succumbed to his injuries.



One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident in the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia area.

Police said that the shooting was carried out today (19) by two men who arrived on a motorcycle.

Accordingly, the injured victim has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the gunman involved in the shooting incident has been arrested by the police along with a pistol.

Police have launched investigations to apprehend the other suspect involved in the shooting.