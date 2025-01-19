Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa arrested

Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa has been arrested by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit today (19), police said.

The former parliamentarian was arrested after arriving at the unit to record a statement regarding an illegally assembled lorry.

He was taken into custody after being questioned for over 5 hours, police said.

The police said that the arrest was made on charges of assembling a lorry using illegally imported vehicle spare parts and creating fraudulent documents for it.

Accordingly, Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa, who was arrested, is scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Court tomorrow (20).

Additionally, the Walana Anti-Vice Unit is conducting further investigations to determine whether the former minister has been involved in the illegal assembly of other vehicles, police said.