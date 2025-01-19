Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa arrested

Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa arrested

January 19, 2025   02:43 pm

Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa has been arrested by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit today (19), police said.

The former parliamentarian was arrested after arriving at the unit to record a statement regarding an illegally assembled lorry.

He was taken into custody after being questioned for over 5 hours, police said.

The police said that the arrest was made on charges of assembling a lorry using illegally imported vehicle spare parts and creating fraudulent documents for it.

Accordingly, Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa, who was arrested, is scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Court tomorrow (20).

Additionally, the Walana Anti-Vice Unit is conducting further investigations to determine whether the former minister has been involved in the illegal assembly of other vehicles, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)