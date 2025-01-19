Three including army soldier arrested over Mannar double murder

Three including army soldier arrested over Mannar double murder

January 19, 2025   05:25 pm

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident in Mannar which left two persons dead and injured two others, police said today. 

Accordingly, one of the arrested suspects is believed to be the gunman who is a member of the Sri Lanka Army in active service while the two suspects had aided and abetted in the crime, police said.

Two individuals were killed while two others were injured in the shooting incident in front of the Mannar Court on the morning of January 16 (Thursday). 

The shooting had been carried out by two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle, at around at around 9.20 a.m. on the road in front of the Mannar Court.

The gunmen had arrived on a Scooter and carried out the shooting using a pistol, according to the police. The victims had reportedly arrived at the Mannar Court for the hearing of a case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm