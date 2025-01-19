Three including army soldier arrested over Mannar double murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident in Mannar which left two persons dead and injured two others, police said today.

Accordingly, one of the arrested suspects is believed to be the gunman who is a member of the Sri Lanka Army in active service while the two suspects had aided and abetted in the crime, police said.

Two individuals were killed while two others were injured in the shooting incident in front of the Mannar Court on the morning of January 16 (Thursday).

The shooting had been carried out by two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle, at around at around 9.20 a.m. on the road in front of the Mannar Court.

The gunmen had arrived on a Scooter and carried out the shooting using a pistol, according to the police. The victims had reportedly arrived at the Mannar Court for the hearing of a case.