Veteran journalist Victor Ivan passes away

Veteran journalist and former Editor of the ‘Ravaya’ newspaper, Victor Ivan has passed away at the age of 75, family members confirmed to Ada Derana.

He had reportedly passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital, where he had been admitted for several months due to an illness.

A prominent investigative journalist, political critic, theorist and social activist, he was also an author of several books.

A Marxist rebel in his youth, Victor Ivan later became the Editor of the controversial Sinhalese newspaper ‘Ravaya’. He served as the Editor of the Ravaya for 25 years consecutively since its inception.

He entered the field of journalism in 1986, at a time when the country was in turmoil with the outbreak of violent youth insurrections.

“The Ravaya”, the monthly magazine that he launched soon became popular among the readers and turned out to be the magazine of highest demand at that time. He later upgraded the Ravaya magazine into a tabloid size weekly newspaper, committed to exposing the corruptions and wrongdoings taking place in the country.

Famous books authored by him include “Chaurya Rajina” in Sinhala on former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaranatunga and the period of her rule. The English translation of it was published under the title “The Queen of Deceit”. He also authored “Pansale Viplawaya”, which was translated into English titled “Revolt in the Temple-The Buddhist Revival up to Gangodawila Some Thera –”