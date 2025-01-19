More details revealed on Mount Lavinia shooting incident

More details revealed on Mount Lavinia shooting incident

January 19, 2025   06:38 pm

More information has come to light regarding the shooting incident that occurred at Siripala Mawatha in Mount Lavinia today (19), which claimed the life of a youth.

The victim of the shooting incident, identified as a 24-year-old resident of Badowita, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital.

It is also reported that the victim was a close associate of the notorious underworld figure known by the alias ‘Kos Malli,’ who is currently believed to be hiding in Dubai.

It has now been revealed that the suspect involved in the shooting, a 47-year-old man, who was arrested by police shortly after with a pistol, is a member of ‘Badovita Asanka’s’ gang.

The police also state that this murder was the result of a long-standing dispute between underworld figures and rival gang leaders ‘Kos Malli’ and ‘Badovita Asanka.’

Accordingly, the death toll due to this dispute between the two gangs has now increased to 7 with today’s killing.

Further investigations into the incident are underway under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province South, Gayanga Marapana.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm