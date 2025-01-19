More details revealed on Mount Lavinia shooting incident

More information has come to light regarding the shooting incident that occurred at Siripala Mawatha in Mount Lavinia today (19), which claimed the life of a youth.

The victim of the shooting incident, identified as a 24-year-old resident of Badowita, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital.

It is also reported that the victim was a close associate of the notorious underworld figure known by the alias ‘Kos Malli,’ who is currently believed to be hiding in Dubai.

It has now been revealed that the suspect involved in the shooting, a 47-year-old man, who was arrested by police shortly after with a pistol, is a member of ‘Badovita Asanka’s’ gang.

The police also state that this murder was the result of a long-standing dispute between underworld figures and rival gang leaders ‘Kos Malli’ and ‘Badovita Asanka.’

Accordingly, the death toll due to this dispute between the two gangs has now increased to 7 with today’s killing.

Further investigations into the incident are underway under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province South, Gayanga Marapana.