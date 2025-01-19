Red flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya

Red flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya

January 19, 2025   07:37 pm

The Irrigation Department has issued a ‘Red’ flood warning for several low-lying areas of the Malwathu Oya Basin, effective until 4.30 p.m. on January 21, 2025.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in the upper and mid-stream areas of Malwathu Oya as of 4.00 p.m. today. (19).

In addition, the Nachchaduwa Reservoir is now spilling at a rate of 3,700 cubic feet per second. 

By analyzing that situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Malwathu Oya, it is warned that there is a possibility of a major flood situation occurring in the low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya valley situated in Vengalacheddikulam, Madu, Mussalei and Nanaddan Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs). 

As a result, the roads already inundated may become highly vulnerable and dangerous for crossing, the department warned.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists driving through those areas are requested to pay attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm