Red flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya

The Irrigation Department has issued a ‘Red’ flood warning for several low-lying areas of the Malwathu Oya Basin, effective until 4.30 p.m. on January 21, 2025.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in the upper and mid-stream areas of Malwathu Oya as of 4.00 p.m. today. (19).

In addition, the Nachchaduwa Reservoir is now spilling at a rate of 3,700 cubic feet per second.

By analyzing that situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Malwathu Oya, it is warned that there is a possibility of a major flood situation occurring in the low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya valley situated in Vengalacheddikulam, Madu, Mussalei and Nanaddan Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs).

As a result, the roads already inundated may become highly vulnerable and dangerous for crossing, the department warned.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists driving through those areas are requested to pay attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.