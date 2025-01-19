Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

January 19, 2025   08:15 pm

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Jan. 20).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matale districts as follows:

Badulla:  Badulla, Passara and Hali Ela Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Medadumbara, Pathadumbara and Panwila Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala: Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division DSD and surrounding areas.

Matale: Laggala Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Pallepola, Matale and Naula DSDs and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Amber) warning was issued for the following areas:

Kandy: Ududumbara and Doluwa Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Matale: Yatawatta, Ukuwela, Rattota and Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Clean-up campaign at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka earns Top 10 spot among BBC's 25 Best Places to Travel in 2025 (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

Lack of access to justice can increase insecurity, risk and vulnerability - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm