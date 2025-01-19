Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Jan. 20).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matale districts as follows:

Badulla: Badulla, Passara and Hali Ela Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Medadumbara, Pathadumbara and Panwila Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala: Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division DSD and surrounding areas.

Matale: Laggala Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Pallepola, Matale and Naula DSDs and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Amber) warning was issued for the following areas:

Kandy: Ududumbara and Doluwa Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Matale: Yatawatta, Ukuwela, Rattota and Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.