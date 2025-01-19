Schools closed in North Central Province tomorrow

All government schools in the North Central Province will remain closed tomorrow (January 20) in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Provincial Director of Education announced.

The decision has been as per the instructions of the Governor of the Province and has been communicated to all zonal education directors, divisional education directors and school principals.

Meanwhile, earlier today it was announced that all government schools in the Eastern Province will also be closed tomorrow (January 20) due to the prevailing inclement weather.