Mahinda will have to pay Rs 4.6M rent or vacate Colombo residence  President AKD

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reiterated his commitment to completely eliminating the corrupt politics in the country, as promised to the people.

He made these comments delivering a strongly worded speech while addressing a public gathering in Katukurunda, Kalutara, today (19).

The President participated in an interactive meeting held at the Pakistan Sports Ground in Wettumakada, Katukurunda, Kalutara.

Speaking at the event, President Dissanayake emphasized his administration’s no-nonsense approach to governance, stating:

“We took the oath of office on November 21 with a 21-member Cabinet. There are no state ministers. In the past, there were a number of ministers from Kalutara alone. While we have 8 MPs from Kalutara, only one of them holds a ministerial portfolio. This is because we don’t believe in developing the country by granting benefits to ministers. In the past, the practice was different. Ministerial posts were a way to please certain individuals. It is only us who will create such a government.”

He also highlighted the irregularities in past appointments, saying:

“Previously, ministerial posts were shared among relatives. Family members were recruited into ministerial staff, with positions such as private secretary often given to spouses. I recall when Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had a staff comprised entirely of his own relatives. We have put an end to these practices. Today, there are no vehicle fleets or police escorts behind ministers. This policy applies not only to the government but also to the opposition. That is because the police force is short of 21,000 personnel. They are working with the greatest difficulties.”

The President further noted that, in the past, even military personnel were assigned to escort and serve high-profile individuals and their family members unnecessarily.

“Some used navy officers to help dress their wives. This is the kind of country that we have changes. Rs. 700 million was spent annually for the security of one former president. Thousands of police, military and STF personnel were assigned for their security. We have removed all of them and kept 60. If there are further complaints, we will remove the remaining 60 as well.”

“We are no longer providing state-owned residences to any minister. We will also not provide housing to any former president. I will give it in writing that I do not require any house. But the others will not do so.”

Addressing the issue of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence, President Dissanayake revealed:

“I personally commissioned the valuation of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo through the Government Valuation department. We have only valuated the residence so far, without the land. According to the valuation, the monthly rent for the residence is Rs. 4.6 million. The land on Bauddhaloka Mawatha has not been valuated yet. According to the Constitution, a former president is entitled to a residence or a third of their salary. Therefore, we will take over the residence and provide a third of his salary, which amounts to Rs. 30,000. Or else he can pay the remaining amount and purchase it. If he does not pay the rest he has vacate the premises. This is the way forward. We must develop this country. Until now they have misled the public and lived luxuriously on public funds.”

He also announced plans to introduce a proposal to revoke MPs’ pensions:

“A proposal to abolish pensions for MPs will be submitted soon. Additionally, there has been a debate regarding the Parliament canteen. I will tell you what will happen in a week or two. If you want to buy food, you have to pay the right amount, and that will be done. The National People’s Power government will not issue permits to MPs,” he added.