Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says rainy condition is expected to continue further for the next 24 hours in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district, the Met. Department said.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, the statement added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.