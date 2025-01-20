14 injured as bus topples in Serunuwara

January 20, 2025   07:37 am

A private passenger bus travelling from Kattankudy to Colombo has reportedly been involved in an accident this morning (20) near the bend in front of the Kallar army camp in the Serunuwara area on the Serunuwara-Kantale road, within the Serunuwara Police Division.

Police said the accident occurred when the bus veered off the road due to heavy rain, hit a tree on the side of the road, and toppled.

There were about 49 passengers onboard the bus at the time, and that 14 passengers, as well as the bus driver and conductor, were admitted to the Serunuwara Hospital for treatment following the accident.

Later, the driver and 9 passengers were transferred to the Trincomalee Hospital for further treatment.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that the cause of the accident was careless driving by the bus driver.

Serunuwara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

