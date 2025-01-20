Census of low-income families for second phase of Aswesuma to begin tomorrow

The Welfare Benefits Board says that the census of low-income families who have applied for the second phase of the “Aswesuma” welfare benefits programme will commence tomorrow (21).

The Board has received nearly 800,000 applications for the second phase.

Accordingly, it is stated that the census will be conducted by visiting households to select those who are eligible for the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit from among the applicants.

For the programme’s first phase, the Welfare Benefits Board had received 3.4 million applications, of which nearly 1.8 million had qualified as beneficiaries.

However, the Board states that “Aswesuma” welfare benefits are currently being provided to nearly 1.72 million beneficiaries.

Benefits are provided under four categories including, a monthly allowance of Rs. 17,500 for the extremely poor category, Rs. 10,000 for the poor category, and Rs. 5,000 for both the vulnerable and transitional categories.