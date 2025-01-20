Sri Lanka welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Sri Lanka welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

January 20, 2025   09:30 am

Sri Lanka has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has brought an end to the 15-month long conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We are hopeful that the ceasefire arrangement, which paves the way for exchange of hostages and detainees, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, will be sustained.”

“We are also optimistic that these developments will contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in Palestine and the region”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)