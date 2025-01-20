Sri Lanka welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Sri Lanka has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has brought an end to the 15-month long conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We are hopeful that the ceasefire arrangement, which paves the way for exchange of hostages and detainees, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, will be sustained.”

“We are also optimistic that these developments will contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in Palestine and the region”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement today.