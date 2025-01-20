Sri Lankas economic sectors gear up for further growth in early 2025

Sri Lankas economic sectors gear up for further growth in early 2025

January 20, 2025   10:30 am

Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December 2024 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reported that the Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.2 in December, while the Services PMI reached 71.1.

In its statement on the Sri Lankan PMI, the Central Bank explained that the increase in the Manufacturing PMI which rose to 57.2 in December 2024 from 53.3 a month earlier was primarily driven by higher production orders during the festive season, particularly in the food and beverage manufacturing sector. 

However, new orders and production in the textile and apparel sectors decreased on a month-on-month basis due to a drop in orders from key garment export destinations during the seasonal winter holidays.

The CBSL also noted that expectations for manufacturing activities over the next three months point to further improvement, with an optimistic outlook for better economic conditions.

Meanwhile, the PMI for the services sector indicated that expansion in December reached 71.1 from 60.5, driven by significant growth in business activities across most sectors. 

The CBSL highlighted that wholesale and retail trade saw strong growth during the festive season and the peak of the tourist season. 

Additionally, business activities in the financial services sector improved substantially, driven by an increase in lending activities.

The CBSL further noted that expectations for business activities over the next three months remain positive, albeit at a slower pace, supported by favorable macroeconomic conditions.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)

Arugam Bay terror plotters sought help from ex-LTTE suspects - Police tell court (English)