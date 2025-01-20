UK tea experts explore trading opportunities with Sri Lankan specialty tea producers

A delegation of experts and specialists from the UK tea industry is in Sri Lanka this week to strengthen connections with the country’s specialty tea producers and explore business opportunities.

The trade mission – organized under the UK Government- funded Trade Partnerships (UKTP) programme and implemented by the International Trade Centre and– will connect 12 UK tea companies with specialty tea producers and processors across Sri Lanka’s low, mid and upcountry regions, to explore the unique flavours and variations influenced by diverse climatic conditions.

Buyers will experience firsthand the artisanal tea harvesting methods and the distinctive processing techniques used to craft premium, curated teas. They will also gain insights into the environmental, ethical and social practices of each tea producer.

‘This trade mission provides a valuable opportunity for United Kingdom tea buyers to directly engage with high-quality Sri Lankan tea producers. By fostering these direct connections, we aim to strengthen trade relationships and contribute to the sustainable growth of both the United Kingdom and Sri Lankan tea sectors,’ said Jarmila Sarda, UKTP programme manager.

A tea reception hosted by the British High Commission in Colombo will provide a platform for UK buyers and Sri Lankan stakeholders, including the Ceylon Artisanal Tea Association (CATA), to engage, exchange ideas and expand their networks.

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick said, ‘It is great to welcome a delegation of UK tea buyers here in Sri Lanka- a demonstration of our shared love for high quality, specialty tea. I hope that over the course of the week new and fruitful partnerships will be created to further strengthen the UK- Sri Lanka trade relationship.’

This event underscores the UKTP programme’s commitment to enhancing trade opportunities and promoting the growth of Sri Lanka’s tea industry. The programme works with developing countries to unlock their trade potential in priority sectors. This mission is part of the programme’s efforts to bridge markets and build lasting partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth in the tea sector.

United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programmeis implemented by the International Trade Centre and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The programme aims to increase trade from developing countries to the United Kingdom and the European Union by maximizing the benefits of United Kingdom and European Union Economic Partnership Agreements and the United Kingdom’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme.