No further rice shortages, President assures

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured that the government has implemented measures to ensure that there will be no shortage of rice during the upcoming ‘Maha’ cultivation season.

Addressing a public gathering in Horana, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining rice reserves to stabilize food security.

Speaking at the event, which was part of a National People’s Power (NPP) meeting in the Horana electorate of the Kalutara District, the President outlined key relief measures planned from the forthcoming national budget.

These include provisions for government employees, university students, and individuals with disabilities, according to Dissanayake.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, along with other NPP leaders and supporters.