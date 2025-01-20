Ex-minister Manusha prepared to give statement to CID - court told

January 20, 2025   01:02 pm

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara’s attorney has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that he is prepared to provide a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow (21) regarding the matter of providing job opportunities for Sri Lankans in South Korea, Ada Derana reporter said.

Appearing on behalf of the former Foreign Employment Minister, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris informed this to the court when an anticipatory bail application filed by Nanayakkara seeking anticipatory bail before his possible arrest in connection with the incident was taken up today (20).

The President’s Counsel further requested the court to recall this petition on another date to confirm the facts, stating that his client is prepared to provide a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department tomorrow.

Accordingly, the bail application was ordered to be recalled on January 22 for the confirmation of facts, according to the reporter.

