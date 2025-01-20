CID launches probe into alleged online train tickets racket

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reported to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (20) that it has initiated an investigation into an alleged major racket involving ‘e-Tickets’ sold for up-country trains including to Ella.

It is stated that this investigation has been initiated following a complaint filed by the Department of Railways in this regard.

Accordingly, the Computer Crime Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department has informed the court that certain groups are purchasing all available tickets through dubious means online and resell them to tourists at exorbitant prices near railway stations.

The report submitted by the CID to the court states that investigations will be conducted regarding this incident and the facts will be reported to the court in due time.