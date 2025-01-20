Gal Oya river bunds breach in Nena Kaadu

The bunds of Gal Oya river have been breached in the Nena Kaadu area in Ampara.

It is reported that many acres of paddy fields belonging to the Dighavapiya colony have been submerged due to the flood situation that was resulted by the breach of river bunds.

The crops in many of these paddy fields were close to being harvested, before they were destroyed due to the flood situation, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the breach of river bunds has not caused any disruption to other day to day activities of the residents, according to the reporter.