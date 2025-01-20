Gal Oya river bunds breach in Nena Kaadu

Gal Oya river bunds breach in Nena Kaadu

January 20, 2025   02:40 pm

The bunds of Gal Oya river have been breached in the Nena Kaadu area in Ampara.

It is reported that many acres of paddy fields belonging to the Dighavapiya colony have been submerged due to the flood situation that was resulted by the breach of river bunds.

The crops in many of these paddy fields were close to being harvested, before they were destroyed due to the flood situation, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the breach of river bunds has not caused any disruption to other day to day activities of the residents, according to the reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary  President AKD (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

Voters want unification of two parties to consolidate votes  SJB MP Gayantha (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

CBSL to launch new investment tranche with advanced strategies, prioritizing foreign reserves (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.2 in December, signaling growth in manufacturing  CBSL (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm