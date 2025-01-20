Two Sri Lankans nabbed with Kush worth over Rs. 60M at BIA

January 20, 2025   03:29 pm

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been detained by the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for the possession of a stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis.

The arrested suspects include a 30-year-old woman from Ampara and a 28-year-old resident of Hambantota, according to Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that a stock of 6.63 kilograms of ‘Kush’ cannabis was found in the possession of the two arrested suspects, who arrived the country from Bangkok, Thailand.

The street value of the haul of narcotics is estimated to be over Rs. 60 million, the reporter said.

