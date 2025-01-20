Decision on reopening schools in Eastern and North Central provinces

All government schools in the Eastern Province which had remained closed today (20) due to adverse weather conditions will reopen tomorrow (21), the provincial education authorities said.

Meanwhile, the decision regarding whether the government schools in the North Central Province will reopen or not, will be announced later in the evening, the North Central Provincial Education Office stated.

On Sunday, it was announced that all government schools in the Eastern and North Central provinces will be closed today (January 20) due to the prevailing inclement weather.