Firearm discovered at construction site in Borella

Borella Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a foreign-made 9mm pistol in the Castle Road area on the evening of January 18, 2025.

The incident was reported to the Borella Police Station by the 119 emergency center, the Police Media Division said.

A team of officers promptly responded and located the weapon—a broken foreign-manufactured pistol along with its magazine—buried in a two-foot-deep hole on an empty plot of land currently under construction.

The firearm has been taken into police custody for further analysis, while Borella Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.