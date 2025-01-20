Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Ratnayake has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of coordinated efforts to alleviate congestion at the Colombo Port, despite clear instructions from the President to address the issue promptly.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Ratnayake highlighted inefficiencies and a lack of cooperation from various stakeholders, including private sector importers and shipping companies.

“I honestly don’t personally agree with how things are being managed. It doesn’t seem like everyone is following the President’s instructions from this week,” the Minister stated.

He pointed out that despite directives to ensure 24-hour operations, some yards have not adhered to these guidelines.

“Even though they promised to work 24 hours a day, some yards stop working before 3.20 a.m. The land belonging to the Peliyagoda Engineering Corporation has been prepared and is ready to receive trucks, but the trucks are still being held at the port,” he said.

The Minister also criticized the lack of cooperation from private sector stakeholders, which has contributed to delays in clearing goods, stating, “We expected shipping companies to step up and release the goods, but we are not getting the support we need. The private sector importers have not shown much initiative either”.

“We are waiting until January 31. If the workers do not cooperate, the truth will be told to the country. If the government is committed, others should also be committed,” he added.