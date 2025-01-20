Schools in North Central Province reopen tomorrow
January 20, 2025 05:25 pm
All government schools in the North Central Province which had remained closed today (20) due to adverse weather conditions will also reopen tomorrow (21), the provincial education authorities said.
Earlier today, it was announced that all government schools in the Eastern Province will also be held as usual from tomorrow.
On Sunday, it was announced that all government schools in the Eastern and North Central provinces will be closed today (January 20) due to the prevailing inclement weather.