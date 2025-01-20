Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready to vacate Colombo residence at any time  Namal

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian, Namal Rajapaksa says his father is prepared to vacate the official residence in Colombo, if required.

Speaking to the media today, the MP said, “That house was granted to former presidents under the Constitution. It’s primarily a matter of security. However, if the current President wishes to sell the house and requires former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to vacate, we are ready to comply. This is not a house we requested. It is something provided to a former president according to the law.”

When asked about his response to a possible sudden eviction, Namal Rajapaksa replied, “He will leave at any time. These are government properties, not ours. If the President wants to sell this house to someone, we will vacate without any issue.”

Addressing Mahinda Rajapaksa’s stance on the matter, Namal stated, “He shares the same opinion. Many seem to have forgotten that he is Mahinda Rajapaksa.”

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed yesterday (19) that the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been valued at a monthly rent of Rs. 4.6 million, emphasizing the need to either regularize its use or vacate it to prioritize national development.