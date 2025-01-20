UNP agrees to talks with SJB on uniting for upcoming elections

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has reportedly approved initiating discussions with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on the possibility of the two parties collaborating in the upcoming elections.

The Working Committee of the UNP convened this afternoon (20) at the party headquarters to deliberate on the matter.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Ranjith Madduma Bandara, confirmed that the first discussion regarding the potential unification of the UNP and the SJB for the upcoming elections will take place in Colombo tonight (20).

Additionally, former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne revealed that the UNP has sent two representatives to participate in the meeting.

Recently, the SJB Working Committee approved a proposal to initiate discussions about uniting the two parties for the elections.

Amidst these developments, a special meeting of the SJB parliamentary group was held this afternoon at the Opposition Leader’s office in Colombo.