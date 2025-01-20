55 reservoirs overflow across Sri Lanka; 60 tanks exceed capasity

The Irrigation Department reports that persistent heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka has caused most of the major and medium-sized reservoirs under its management to overflow.

According to the department, 55 of the 73 major reservoirs islandwide are currently overflowing. Additionally, over 60 medium-sized tanks have also exceeded their capacity.

The situation is particularly significant in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and Puttalam districts, where all reservoirs are reported to be overflowing.

In other districts, the following numbers of reservoirs are affected:

Ampara District: 8 out of 9 tanks

Badulla District: 4 out of 7 tanks

Batticaloa District: 3 out of 4 tanks

Hambantota District: 4 out of 10 tanks

Galle District: 1 out of 2 tanks

Kandy District: 2 out of 3 tanks

Kurunegala District: 9 out of 10 tanks

Monaragala District: 2 out of 3 tanks

Trincomalee District: 4 out of 5 tanks

Mannar District: 2 out of 4 tanks

The Irrigation Department urges the public living downstream of these reservoirs to exercise caution as water levels continue to rise.