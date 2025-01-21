Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

January 21, 2025   06:07 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Issuing its latest weather forecast, the Met. Department stated that a few showers may occur in the Northern Province as well.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night, it added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts, according to the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central, provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

